Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) Shares Purchased by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,393 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,970 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.05% of Kirkland Lake Gold worth $5,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 133,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,158,000 after purchasing an additional 14,672 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $426,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 175,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,753,000 after purchasing an additional 12,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $381,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

Kirkland Lake Gold stock opened at $38.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.64. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 12-month low of $31.72 and a 12-month high of $46.98.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 34.70% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The business had revenue of $666.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.66%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$55.50 to C$56.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$61.00 to C$52.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.64.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake MIne. The company was founded on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

