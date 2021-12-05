Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Shares Purchased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 965,516 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,003 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.24% of Kosmos Energy worth $3,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the second quarter worth $38,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Kosmos Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Barclays upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $3.95 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kosmos Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.20.

NYSE:KOS opened at $3.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 3.51. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $4.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.01.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 14.95% and a negative return on equity of 38.98%. The firm had revenue of $200.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firms assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

