Kryll Price Reaches $1.64 on Exchanges (KRL)

Kryll (CURRENCY:KRL) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. Kryll has a total market capitalization of $62.02 million and approximately $2.57 million worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Kryll has traded 23.5% lower against the US dollar. One Kryll coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.64 or 0.00003349 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Kryll alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001145 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003952 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00038830 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.26 or 0.00217090 BTC.

Kryll Profile

KRL is a coin. It was first traded on April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 coins and its circulating supply is 37,834,598 coins. The official website for Kryll is kryll.io . Kryll’s official message board is medium.com/@kryll_io . Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Kryll platform allows users to create automated trading strategies for cryptocurrencies in exchange for KRL tokens for each automated function. Kryll (KRL) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used to pay fees in the platform. “

Buying and Selling Kryll

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kryll directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kryll should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kryll using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kryll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kryll and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.