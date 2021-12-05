Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) Market Cap Achieves $828,397.28

Kwikswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KWIK) traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. One Kwikswap Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0872 or 0.00000177 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Kwikswap Protocol has traded down 52.3% against the U.S. dollar. Kwikswap Protocol has a market capitalization of $828,397.28 and $103,411.00 worth of Kwikswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Kwikswap Protocol Coin Profile

Kwikswap Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. Kwikswap Protocol’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,497,188 coins. Kwikswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kwikswapdex

According to CryptoCompare, “KwikSwap is a Swap Protocol with Layer 2 Scaling powered by Ethereum, Polkadot and Plasma / OVM. The Protocol is currently V1 on Ethereum Mainnet and V2 on Polkadot / Plasma team is aiming for deployment approximately at the end of March 2021. KwikSwap allows the creation of token markets, own KWIK token, no need for KYC, features layer 2 scaling and the users always control their funds for a completely decentralized experience. Users can swap, create markets, add liquidity & stake. Users can trade with next to no fees and at lightning speeds. “

Kwikswap Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kwikswap Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kwikswap Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kwikswap Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

