Lethean Reaches Market Cap of $850,365.30 (LTHN)

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. During the last week, Lethean has traded down 18.9% against the US dollar. Lethean has a total market cap of $850,365.30 and $321.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lethean coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,946.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,156.51 or 0.08491884 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.97 or 0.00314571 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $449.72 or 0.00918791 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.30 or 0.00078244 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00010511 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $200.36 or 0.00409340 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00007306 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.48 or 0.00366678 BTC.

Lethean is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. Lethean’s official website is intensecoin.com . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lethean should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lethean using one of the exchanges listed above.

