Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $344.31.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $320.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $317.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $306.41. Linde has a 52 week low of $240.80 and a 52 week high of $340.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.23, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. Linde’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Linde will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.44%.

In other news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total transaction of $1,594,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Linde in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Linde in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Linde in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Linde by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

About Linde

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

