Lossless (LSS) Price Reaches $0.79

Lossless (CURRENCY:LSS) traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. In the last seven days, Lossless has traded down 35.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Lossless coin can now be purchased for about $0.79 or 0.00001600 BTC on popular exchanges. Lossless has a total market cap of $28.14 million and approximately $2.11 million worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Lossless alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.35 or 0.00055697 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,157.55 or 0.08466875 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.16 or 0.00061428 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,200.56 or 1.00197110 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.85 or 0.00079108 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002581 BTC.

Lossless Coin Profile

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,822,672 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Lossless Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lossless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lossless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lossless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lossless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.