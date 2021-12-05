Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Oak Asset Management LLC

Oak Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,509 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up approximately 2.1% of Oak Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1,505.6% in the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $248.69 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $229.37 and a 200 day moving average of $207.90. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.31 and a 12 month high of $256.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 25,100.30% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 27.80%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LOW. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.23.

About Lowe's Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

