Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) vs. Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:AUGG) Financial Review

Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:AUGG) and Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Augusta Gold and Lundin Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Augusta Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00 Lundin Mining 0 15 3 0 2.17

Lundin Mining has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 60.69%. Given Lundin Mining’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lundin Mining is more favorable than Augusta Gold.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Augusta Gold and Lundin Mining’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Augusta Gold N/A N/A -$11.96 million N/A N/A Lundin Mining $2.04 billion 2.91 $168.80 million $0.91 8.89

Lundin Mining has higher revenue and earnings than Augusta Gold.

Profitability

This table compares Augusta Gold and Lundin Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Augusta Gold N/A -62.59% -22.46% Lundin Mining 24.22% 13.83% 9.00%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Lundin Mining shares are held by institutional investors. 60.2% of Augusta Gold shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Augusta Gold has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lundin Mining has a beta of 1.85, meaning that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lundin Mining beats Augusta Gold on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Augusta Gold Company Profile

Augusta Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. The company holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project located in the north-west of Las Vegas, Nevada. It also owns, controls, or has acquired mineral rights on Federal patented and unpatented mining claims in the state of Nevada for the purpose of exploration and potential development of metals on a total of approximately 7,800 acres of land. The company was formerly known as Bullfrog Gold Corp. and changed its name to Augusta Gold Corp. in January 2021. Augusta Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corp. is a metal based company, which engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, primarily in Chile, USA, Portugal, and Sweden. It holds interest in the following projects: Chapada, Candelaria, Eagle, Neves-Corvo, and Zinkgruvan. The company was founded on September 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

