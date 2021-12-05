Lympo (LYM) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $335,211.00

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. During the last week, Lympo has traded 27.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lympo has a total market cap of $11.06 million and approximately $335,211.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lympo coin can now be bought for about $0.0134 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004236 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001162 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00038897 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00007460 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Lympo Coin Profile

Lympo is a coin. It launched on February 25th, 2019. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 coins. The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO . Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lympo’s official website is lympo.io . Lympo’s official message board is medium.com/@lympo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lympo is an Ethereum-based sports and health marketplace. Lympo's healthy lifestyle ecosystem is powered by user-generated and user-controlled sports and wellness data. LYM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Lympo's ecosystem. LYM also acts as the reward issued by market players interested in having direct access to Lympo digital fitness wallet users. There are two different types of rewards – A reward for achieving a healthy lifestyle goal, i.e. running 5 kilometres, and a reward for checking into a particular location for a specified amount of time, i.e. joining a gym class. “

Buying and Selling Lympo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lympo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lympo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

