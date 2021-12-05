Matrix AI Network 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $919,624.00 (MAN)

Matrix AI Network (CURRENCY:MAN) traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. During the last week, Matrix AI Network has traded 36.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Matrix AI Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0504 or 0.00000104 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Matrix AI Network has a total market capitalization of $10.80 million and approximately $919,624.00 worth of Matrix AI Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.98 or 0.00316696 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00007327 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001100 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001218 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000469 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Matrix AI Network Profile

Matrix AI Network (CRYPTO:MAN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. Matrix AI Network’s total supply is 647,450,056 coins and its circulating supply is 214,302,042 coins. The Reddit community for Matrix AI Network is /r/MatrixAINetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Matrix AI Network’s official Twitter account is @peoplecoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here . Matrix AI Network’s official website is www.matrix.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MATRIX AI Network is an intelligent, open-source, new generation blockchain that aims to solve major challenges currently stifling the development and adoption of blockchain technology. MATRIX leverages the latest artificial intelligence (AI) technology to deliver on the promise of blockchain. Matrix AI Network is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. MATRIX Intelligent Contracts use Natural Language Programming and adaptive deep learning-based templates to auto-code. English and Chinese currently supported. Additional languages to be added later. “

