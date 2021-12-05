Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 5th, 2021

Equities analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) will report earnings of $0.46 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.48. Medical Properties Trust reported earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust will report full year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Medical Properties Trust.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.15). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.08% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $390.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

MPW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $21.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

NYSE:MPW traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.36. 3,624,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,626,022. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Medical Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $19.39 and a 1 year high of $22.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 116.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter worth $30,782,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 17.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,172,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233,068 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 49.3% in the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 20,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 6,642 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.5% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 71,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the period. 78.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medical Properties Trust (MPW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW)

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.