Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) will report earnings of $0.46 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.48. Medical Properties Trust reported earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust will report full year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Medical Properties Trust.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.15). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.08% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $390.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

MPW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $21.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

NYSE:MPW traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.36. 3,624,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,626,022. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Medical Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $19.39 and a 1 year high of $22.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 116.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter worth $30,782,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 17.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,172,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233,068 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 49.3% in the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 20,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 6,642 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.5% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 71,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the period. 78.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

