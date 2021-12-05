Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Coho Partners Ltd.

Coho Partners Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,701,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 539,628 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 2.1% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Coho Partners Ltd. owned 0.07% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $127,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MRK. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.2% in the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 32,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.1% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 35,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.9% in the second quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 57.7% in the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 29,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 10,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WMS Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.4% in the second quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 20,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MRK. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Argus raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.17.

In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 24,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total value of $2,149,731.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $54,610,851.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $73.34 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $91.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.48.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 91.87%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

