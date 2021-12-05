Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.25.

MESO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on Mesoblast from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mesoblast in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Mesoblast in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MESO. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mesoblast by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Mesoblast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Mesoblast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Mesoblast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Mesoblast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MESO opened at $5.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.86. Mesoblast has a one year low of $5.13 and a one year high of $17.37. The stock has a market cap of $675.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Mesoblast Company Profile

Mesoblast Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and market of mesenchymal lineage adult stem cell technology platform. Its medicines target the cardiovascular diseases, spine orthopedic disorders, oncology and hematology, immune-mediated, and inflammatory diseases.

