MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Position Boosted by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 552,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,905 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.16% of MGIC Investment worth $7,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in MGIC Investment by 333.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,790,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,951,000 after acquiring an additional 5,992,615 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 252.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,518,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $88,650,000 after buying an additional 4,671,009 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 9,327,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $126,857,000 after buying an additional 2,812,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,357,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $222,459,000 after buying an additional 1,607,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,051,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,696,000 after buying an additional 1,456,019 shares during the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Bank of America lowered MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $16.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MGIC Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.07.

In other news, Director Daniel A. Arrigoni acquired 5,000 shares of MGIC Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.19 per share, for a total transaction of $70,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

MTG opened at $14.11 on Friday. MGIC Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $11.56 and a 1 year high of $16.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.73.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 51.30%. The company had revenue of $294.74 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.08%.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

