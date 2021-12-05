MicroBitcoin (MBC) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

MicroBitcoin (CURRENCY:MBC) traded 17.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. MicroBitcoin has a market cap of $764,807.01 and approximately $181.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MicroBitcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MicroBitcoin has traded up 13.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001544 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00006276 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000041 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00053915 BTC.

MicroBitcoin Profile

MicroBitcoin (CRYPTO:MBC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 48,015,783,231 coins and its circulating supply is 47,958,344,687 coins. The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MicroBitcoin’s official website is microbitcoin.org . MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

