Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 36.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,824 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 94,173 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Micron Technology were worth $13,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 422 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MU opened at $81.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.20. The company has a market cap of $91.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.15. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.67 and a 1 year high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 15.98%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total value of $370,759.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total transaction of $608,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,268 shares of company stock valued at $1,327,448. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.13.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

