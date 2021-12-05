Millennium Management LLC Acquires New Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MEDP. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Medpace during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Medpace by 13,962.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 14,381 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Medpace during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Medpace by 66.1% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Medpace during the second quarter worth about $138,000. 96.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medpace alerts:

Shares of MEDP opened at $206.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 42.59 and a beta of 1.32. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.74 and a 1 year high of $231.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.61.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $295.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.55 million. Medpace had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 14,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.26, for a total value of $3,108,904.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ashley M. Keating sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,387 shares of company stock worth $11,734,065 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $239.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.