Millennium Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) by 170.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,758 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 17,502 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.08% of Gentherm worth $1,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,299 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its holdings in Gentherm by 5.6% in the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,204,919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $85,609,000 after purchasing an additional 63,602 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Gentherm by 3.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 257,488 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,295,000 after purchasing an additional 9,270 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Gentherm by 258.2% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,722 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 12,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its holdings in Gentherm by 5.7% in the second quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 10,366 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on THRM shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Gentherm in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Gentherm from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on shares of Gentherm in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.14.

THRM opened at $85.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Gentherm Incorporated has a 1-year low of $59.38 and a 1-year high of $89.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.22.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $243.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.73 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Gentherm

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

