Millennium Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 85.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,268 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,281 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $1,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 27.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 193,109 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,796,000 after purchasing an additional 41,101 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 7.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,097,784 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $251,351,000 after purchasing an additional 396,575 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the second quarter worth about $2,743,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 205.6% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the second quarter worth about $381,000. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $38,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of URBN opened at $31.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.45 and a 200 day moving average of $35.25. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.40 and a twelve month high of $42.10.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on URBN shares. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Urban Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.82.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

