Millennium Management LLC Buys Shares of 206,489 Glass Houses Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GLHA)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glass Houses Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GLHA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 206,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,988,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.75% of Glass Houses Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLHA. Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in Glass Houses Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,696,000. Knott David M bought a new stake in Glass Houses Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,815,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC bought a new stake in Glass Houses Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,838,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in Glass Houses Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,924,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glass Houses Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,445,000. 34.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Glass Houses Acquisition alerts:

GLHA opened at $9.73 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.72. Glass Houses Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.04.

Glass Houses Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Glass Houses Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glass Houses Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.