Millennium Management LLC Buys Shares of 77,082 Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 77,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.81% of Territorial Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 11,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Territorial Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $353,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $460,000. 45.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBNK opened at $25.72 on Friday. Territorial Bancorp Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.84 and a 1-year high of $30.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.81 million, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.66 and its 200-day moving average is $25.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $15.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.29 million. Territorial Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 27.25%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Territorial Bancorp Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Saturday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Territorial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.88%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Territorial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Territorial Bancorp Company Profile

Territorial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. Its business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans and investment securities.

