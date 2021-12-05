Millennium Management LLC Cuts Position in Thayer Ventures Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:TVACU)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its holdings in Thayer Ventures Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:TVACU) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 187,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,500 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Thayer Ventures Acquisition were worth $2,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Thayer Ventures Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Thayer Ventures Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thayer Ventures Acquisition by 0.7% during the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 387,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter.

OTCMKTS:TVACU opened at $10.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.56. Thayer Ventures Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $11.50.

Thayer Ventures Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the travel and transportation technology sectors. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Valencia, California.

