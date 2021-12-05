Millennium Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,452 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 78,874 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.31% of Anika Therapeutics worth $1,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ANIK. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Anika Therapeutics by 571.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 653,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,661,000 after buying an additional 556,349 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Anika Therapeutics by 18.7% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,449,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,746,000 after buying an additional 228,201 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $7,981,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 21.6% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 311,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,466,000 after purchasing an additional 55,191 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 4.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 957,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,459,000 after purchasing an additional 37,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ANIK shares. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Anika Therapeutics from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

ANIK stock opened at $38.09 on Friday. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.30 and a 1 year high of $48.37. The company has a market cap of $550.02 million, a P/E ratio of -92.90, a PEG ratio of 30.52 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.93 and a 200 day moving average of $41.76.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.26. Anika Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3.96% and a positive return on equity of 1.63%. The company had revenue of $39.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Anika Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Anika Therapeutics Company Profile

Anika Therapeutics, Inc is an orthopedic and regenerative medicines company, which develops, manufactures and commercializes therapeutic products for pain management, tissue regeneration, and wound healing. Its products are based on hyaluronic acid, a natural chemical occurring, biocompatible polymer found throughout the body.

