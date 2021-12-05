Millennium Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 149,518 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in PetroChina were worth $1,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in PetroChina by 41.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in PetroChina by 1,236.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in PetroChina during the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new stake in PetroChina during the second quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PetroChina during the second quarter valued at about $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Get PetroChina alerts:

Shares of PTR opened at $44.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.66. PetroChina Company Limited has a one year low of $29.90 and a one year high of $54.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.78.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter. PetroChina had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $105.67 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that PetroChina Company Limited will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PetroChina from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group lowered shares of PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of PetroChina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PetroChina from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of PetroChina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PetroChina currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.78.

About PetroChina

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR).

Receive News & Ratings for PetroChina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetroChina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.