Millennium Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 865.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,837 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,258 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $2,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 27,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 435.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 92,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 75,354 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 22,397 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACIW opened at $29.73 on Friday. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $43.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.39 and a 200 day moving average of $33.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 41.87 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $316.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

