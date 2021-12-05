Millennium Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 50.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 13,686 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.14% of Columbus McKinnon worth $1,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 12.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 0.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 2.1% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 22,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 17.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 8.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. 96.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCO opened at $44.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a 52 week low of $37.34 and a 52 week high of $57.06.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The firm had revenue of $223.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.41 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Columbus McKinnon’s revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

In other Columbus McKinnon news, VP Kurt F. Wozniak sold 16,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total transaction of $852,443.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory P. Rustowicz sold 7,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total transaction of $403,475.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,534 shares of company stock valued at $1,656,888. 2.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on CMCO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.60.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

