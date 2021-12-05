Millennium Management LLC Has $1.89 Million Holdings in Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO)

Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO) by 351.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 387,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 301,691 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 1.10% of Ayro worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AYRO. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Ayro by 100.0% during the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Ayro by 2,330.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ayro during the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Ayro by 194.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 40,680 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ayro during the second quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Institutional investors own 21.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Ayro alerts:

AYRO opened at $1.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $73.00 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 3.85. Ayro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.96 and a 1 year high of $11.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.91.

Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.12). Ayro had a negative net margin of 1,132.94% and a negative return on equity of 39.98%. The company had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter.

Ayro Company Profile

AYRO, Inc engages in the design of compact electric fleet solutions for use within urban and short-haul markets. It offers the AYRO 311 and Club Car 411 models. The company was founded on May 19, 2016 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Ayro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.