Millennium Management LLC Has $1.89 Million Stock Position in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,520 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Radius Health worth $1,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RDUS. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in Radius Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Radius Health by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Radius Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Radius Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Radius Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $371,000.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RDUS. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Radius Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Radius Health from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Radius Health from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America began coverage on Radius Health in a report on Friday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Radius Health from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.88.

Shares of NASDAQ RDUS opened at $14.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.52. Radius Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.95 and a 1-year high of $26.16. The firm has a market cap of $706.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 1.22.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.20). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Radius Health, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Radius Health news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.28 per share, for a total transaction of $1,842,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 100,000 shares of Radius Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,295,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

About Radius Health

Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis; and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women.

