Millennium Management LLC Has $1.92 Million Stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,635 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,448,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,107,048,000 after buying an additional 71,358 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,849,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,153,524,000 after acquiring an additional 370,933 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,579,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,108,176,000 after acquiring an additional 74,252 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,346,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $394,182,000 after acquiring an additional 45,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $351,223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $207.43 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.21 and a 1-year high of $211.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a PE ratio of 55.61, a PEG ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $200.01 and its 200-day moving average is $187.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.97). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 24.83%. The firm had revenue of $452.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 109.92%.

MAA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $202.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $199.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.67.

In related news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.32, for a total value of $1,883,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $1,026,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

