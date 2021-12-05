Millennium Management LLC Has $1.99 Million Holdings in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,324 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Premier were worth $1,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Premier by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Premier by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 80,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 20,498 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Premier by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 9,117 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Premier by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Finally, P2 Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Premier by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 162,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,670,000 after buying an additional 54,512 shares during the period. 66.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PINC stock opened at $37.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.21. Premier, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.44 and a twelve month high of $42.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.42 and a 200-day moving average of $37.10.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $365.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.30 million. Premier had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 15.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Premier, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Premier’s payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

In other news, General Counsel David L. Klatsky sold 15,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.72, for a total transaction of $593,151.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays raised their target price on Premier from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Premier from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Premier from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

