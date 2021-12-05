Millennium Management LLC Has $2.01 Million Stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 189.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 225,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,941 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $2,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 42.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NLY stock opened at $8.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.97 and a 12 month high of $9.64. The company has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.18.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 136.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.77%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.36%.

NLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.18.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

