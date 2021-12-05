Millennium Management LLC Invests $2.01 Million in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 560,174 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,011,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 1.27% of Synchronoss Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNCR. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,637,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Synchronoss Technologies by 30.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,585,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,281,000 after acquiring an additional 605,061 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,993,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,308,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,596,000. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNCR stock opened at $2.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $6.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.72. The stock has a market cap of $235.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 0.99.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.16. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.44% and a negative return on equity of 12.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

SNCR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Roth Capital cut shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.57.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud and enterprise solutions. The firm offers software-based activation for connected devices globally. Its platform includes cloud home, personal cloud content transfer and out-of-box experience, advance messaging and email suite, journey creation and advisor, digital coach, digital portal, activation, Internet of Things (IoT), and smart buildings.

