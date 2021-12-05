Millennium Management LLC Makes New $1.96 Million Investment in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 44,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,959,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,353,890,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $291,754,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,562,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,079,000. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,686,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Privia Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Truist reduced their target price on Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Privia Health Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

PRVA stock opened at $21.14 on Friday. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.38 and a 12-month high of $50.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.80.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthew Shawn Morris sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $33,684.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Parth Mehrotra sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $127,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,554,753 shares of company stock worth $126,183,893 over the last ninety days.

Privia Health Group Profile

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

