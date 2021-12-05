Millennium Management LLC Makes New $2 Million Investment in Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 204,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.33% of Landcadia Holdings IV at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new stake in Landcadia Holdings IV in the second quarter worth $3,540,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Landcadia Holdings IV in the second quarter worth $977,000. Polygon Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV in the second quarter worth $3,916,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV in the second quarter worth $1,466,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV in the second quarter worth $352,000. 32.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LCA opened at $9.80 on Friday. Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.79.

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on investment opportunities in the consumer, dining, hospitality, entertainment, and gaming industries, including technology companies operating in these industries.

