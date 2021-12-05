Millennium Management LLC Purchases 48,686 Shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) by 191.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,061 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,686 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.36% of Atlantic Capital Bancshares worth $1,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 4.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 7.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 0.5% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 223,309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,685,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 1.1% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 120,844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Robert R. Bugbee II sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total transaction of $27,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James H. Graves sold 10,000 shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total value of $298,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,750 shares of company stock worth $401,693 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ACBI opened at $27.89 on Friday. Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $30.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $566.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.81.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.13. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 40.56%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Atlantic Capital Bancshares

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The company offers an array of credit, treasury management, and deposit products and services. It also provides capital markets, mortgage banking, and electronic banking services to its corporate, business, and individual clients.

