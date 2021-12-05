Millennium Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 203,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SOI. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 1,354.8% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,451,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 2,283,445 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the first quarter worth $36,498,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 31.4% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,920,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,704,000 after buying an additional 458,773 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 66.2% in the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 838,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,168,000 after buying an additional 333,894 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 34.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 732,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,300,000 after buying an additional 188,465 shares during the period. 50.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SOI opened at $6.43 on Friday. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.37 and a 1 year high of $15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market cap of $293.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.45 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.78 and a 200-day moving average of $8.46.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $49.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.97 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 2.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.53%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently -381.82%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

In related news, CEO William A. Zartler bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.71 per share, for a total transaction of $100,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James R. Burke sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total value of $415,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

