Millennium Management LLC Purchases Shares of 446,880 Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 446,880 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 1.35% of Ardmore Shipping as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASC. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ardmore Shipping during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Ardmore Shipping during the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the second quarter worth about $245,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the second quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 107.6% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 58,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 30,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.23% of the company’s stock.

ASC opened at $3.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $118.49 million, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 0.78. Ardmore Shipping Co. has a 12 month low of $2.98 and a 12 month high of $5.43.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03). Ardmore Shipping had a negative net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 13.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ardmore Shipping Co. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. It also owns and operates fleet of tankers. The company was founded by Anthony Gurnee on May 14, 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

