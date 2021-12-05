Millennium Management LLC Sells 16,892 Shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its stake in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) by 35.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,634 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,892 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.20% of Preferred Bank worth $1,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Preferred Bank by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Preferred Bank by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 106,832 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,803,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Preferred Bank by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Preferred Bank by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the period. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens raised Preferred Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Preferred Bank from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFBC opened at $66.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Preferred Bank has a 1-year low of $39.21 and a 1-year high of $72.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.26 and its 200-day moving average is $65.06.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $50.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.76 million. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 41.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Preferred Bank will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 6th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.25%.

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

