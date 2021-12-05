Millennium Management LLC Sells 179,403 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Millennium Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 92.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 179,403 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $2,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SRE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 63.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 26,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 10,158 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the second quarter valued at about $281,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 6.6% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $123.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $126.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.28. The company has a market cap of $39.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $114.66 and a twelve month high of $144.93.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.70. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 120.88%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet lowered Sempra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Sempra Energy from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Sempra Energy from $154.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.71.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

