Millennium Management LLC Sells 51,437 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 72.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,052 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 51,437 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $1,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 498,325 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,981,000 after buying an additional 7,457 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 104.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,491 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 5,872 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,391 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,555,000 after buying an additional 7,452 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 81,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,121,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 232.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 20,044 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 14,019 shares during the last quarter. 59.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DLB opened at $86.75 on Friday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.10 and a 1-year high of $104.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.70 and its 200-day moving average is $94.55.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $285.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.95 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 24.21%. Dolby Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 33.67%.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total value of $2,578,371.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,458 shares of company stock worth $8,025,751. 37.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.67.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.