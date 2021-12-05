Millennium Management LLC Sells 581,411 Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its position in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 74.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 581,411 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.09% of DiamondRock Hospitality worth $1,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 15.4% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 553,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,369,000 after acquiring an additional 73,741 shares during the last quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the second quarter valued at about $1,735,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the second quarter valued at about $7,268,000. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 63,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 6.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,189,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,640,000 after buying an additional 266,042 shares during the period.

In related news, EVP William J. Tennis sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $327,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on DRH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.63.

DiamondRock Hospitality stock opened at $8.50 on Friday. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1-year low of $7.76 and a 1-year high of $11.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.46 and a 200-day moving average of $9.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 91.48% and a negative return on equity of 25.28%. The company had revenue of $179.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. DiamondRock Hospitality’s revenue was up 258.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DiamondRock Hospitality Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

