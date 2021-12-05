Millennium Management LLC Sells 74,419 Shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) by 46.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 74,419 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Gladstone Commercial worth $1,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 248.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 8,039 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 251,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,668,000 after acquiring an additional 10,236 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 16,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 838,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,923,000 after acquiring an additional 67,438 shares during the period. 51.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOD opened at $22.49 on Friday. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a 52-week low of $17.46 and a 52-week high of $23.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.03 and a 200 day moving average of $22.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $838.20 million, a PE ratio of 449.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.05.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $34.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.1253 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.68%. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is 3,000.00%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOOD. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a report on Monday, November 29th. Aegis upped their price target on shares of Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.75.

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. Its portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial and industrial real properties. The company was founded by David John Gladstone on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

