Millennium Management LLC Sells 9,918 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Millennium Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 69.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,918 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 2,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $322,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $558,000. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period.

Shares of SOXX opened at $524.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $487.51 and a 200-day moving average of $462.08. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $363.61 and a one year high of $548.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $1.157 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $4.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th.

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

