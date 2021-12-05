Millennium Management LLC Takes $1.97 Million Position in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GHAC)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GHAC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 203,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.79% of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,230,000. Linden Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,649,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,275,000. RP Investment Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,199,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P raised its holdings in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition by 60.0% in the second quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 500,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,855,000 after acquiring an additional 187,500 shares in the last quarter. 49.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GHAC opened at $9.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.74. Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $10.51.

Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the gaming and hospitality sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

