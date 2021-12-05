Millennium Management LLC Takes $1.99 Million Position in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 99,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,994,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.25% of Vital Farms as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 21.1% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 143,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 25,061 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Vital Farms by 6.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,964,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,218,000 after acquiring an additional 113,151 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vital Farms by 219.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 403,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,816,000 after acquiring an additional 277,281 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Vital Farms in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vital Farms in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 63.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Vital Farms news, Chairman Matthew Ohayer bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.10 per share, for a total transaction of $85,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,060,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,834,447.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brent Drever sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 10,500 shares of company stock worth $184,060. 41.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VITL stock opened at $16.62 on Friday. Vital Farms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.14 and a twelve month high of $31.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.77. The stock has a market cap of $669.87 million, a P/E ratio of 138.50 and a beta of -0.02.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. Vital Farms had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 3.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vital Farms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Vital Farms from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

