MimbleWimbleCoin Price Reaches $6.90 on Exchanges (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded 30.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. In the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be bought for $6.90 or 0.00014211 BTC on major exchanges. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market capitalization of $74.48 million and approximately $118,239.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MimbleWimbleCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.59 or 0.00269049 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00011066 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00009356 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001215 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003816 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000053 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000195 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,797,753 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw . The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

Buying and Selling MimbleWimbleCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MimbleWimbleCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MimbleWimbleCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MimbleWimbleCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.