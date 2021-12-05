Mina (MINA) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.10 Billion

Mina (CURRENCY:MINA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. Mina has a market cap of $1.10 billion and approximately $51.14 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mina has traded 24.4% lower against the dollar. One Mina coin can currently be bought for $3.52 or 0.00007152 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00055886 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,159.56 or 0.08445362 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.49 or 0.00061907 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,988.74 or 0.99464377 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.88 or 0.00078941 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Mina Coin Profile

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 313,023,425 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Buying and Selling Mina

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

