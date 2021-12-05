Minter Network Reaches Market Cap of $17.54 Million (BIP)

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. Minter Network has a total market cap of $17.54 million and approximately $9,677.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Minter Network has traded down 11.1% against the dollar. One Minter Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Minter Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.71 or 0.00056730 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.19 or 0.00139619 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.76 or 0.00171494 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003442 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,079.50 or 0.08352900 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $279.64 or 0.00572579 BTC.

Minter Network Profile

Minter Network (BIP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 5,125,874,342 coins and its circulating supply is 4,920,664,775 coins. The official website for Minter Network is www.minter.network . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . The official message board for Minter Network is medium.com/@MinterTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Minter Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minter Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Minter Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Minter Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Minter Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.