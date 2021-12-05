Mirrored Microsoft One Day Volume Reaches $50,358.00 (mMSFT)

Mirrored Microsoft (CURRENCY:mMSFT) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. One Mirrored Microsoft coin can now be bought for approximately $319.02 or 0.00647722 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Mirrored Microsoft has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar. Mirrored Microsoft has a market cap of $19.82 million and $50,358.00 worth of Mirrored Microsoft was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00055886 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,159.56 or 0.08445362 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.49 or 0.00061907 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,988.74 or 0.99464377 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.88 or 0.00078941 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Mirrored Microsoft Coin Profile

Mirrored Microsoft’s total supply is 62,139 coins. Mirrored Microsoft’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Microsoft’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Microsoft’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Microsoft directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Microsoft should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored Microsoft using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

